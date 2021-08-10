Major changes ahead for Ohio State offensive line?

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– When Ohio State’s first-team offensive line took the field at fall camp on Tuesday, it looked like something of an experiment. Surely super-senior left tackle Thayer Munford will not be lining up at left guard, nor will junior Dawand Jones be starting at right tackle when the Buckeyes’ season opens against Minnesota on Sept. 2. Right? Actually, Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said that the lineup, which also included redshirt junior Nicholas Petit-Frere at left tackle, junior Harry Miller at center, and sophomore Paris Johnson Jr. at right guard, is not just a one-off after all.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcmVzdGluZyBmaXJzdC10ZWFtIG9mZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5lIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0J1 Y2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQnVj a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHRvZGF5OiBOUEYgYXQgbGVmdCB0YWNrbGUsIE11bmZvcmQg YXQgTEcsIE1pbGxlciBhdCBjZW50ZXIsIEpvaG5zb24gYXQgUkcgYW5kIERh d2FuZCBKb25lcyBhdCByaWdodCB0YWNrbGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9XQlJWNldraml5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vV0JSVjZXa2ppeTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHcmlmZmluIFN0cm9tIChAR3JpZmZpblN0cm9tMykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmlmZmluU3Ryb20zL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDI1MDk1NzE1NjA5NTMwMzc5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“It’s not about the guys. It’s not about three guys, four guys. It’s about five guys,” Studrawa said after practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. “So yeah, that’s absolutely a possibility, among others.” The primary reason for the position shifts was not a lack of options at left guard, but the rapid progression of Jones ahead of his third year in the program, Studrawa said. “He never took football as serious as he took basketball, so it’s taken some time to develop that,” Studrawa said. “Now his attention span’s different, his attention to detail is different, his want to be great at football is totally different. And the fact is you’ve got a 370-pound man that can move. And when you’re tested against our pass rushers, if you can block them, I don’t think anything during the season is going to be an issue.” Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-8, 360 pounds on the official Ohio State roster, was just a three-star recruit out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis in the class of 2019. However, his physical tools have always been obvious, and his size and boisterous personality have made him a fan favorite. “A guy that’s that big and athletic and physical, him coming on, how do you not find a place for that guy to play?” Studrawa said.