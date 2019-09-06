There are a few Ohio prospects that the Buckeyes remain in contact with as their senior seasons kick into gear. One of those is local standout Qian Magwood out of Columbus Walnut Ridge. Magwood was a star for the Scots once again on Thursday night, hauling in a handful of passes, including a long touchdown, in a win over Watkins Memorial.

"It's a good feeling in the locker room," said Magwood of the win and 2-0 start. "There's a lot of good energy going around. We made a few little mistakes but it's early in the season so we'll get back in the film room and correct those mistakes."

Magwood was being watched closely by Toledo head coach Jason Candle and wide receivers coach Kevin Beard on Thursday. The Rockets have made a good impression on him over the past several months and taking the time to show up to one of his games only validated that.

"I've been talking to Toledo a lot," he explained. "Just talking to coach Beard, coach Candle. They are showing a lot of interest and showing that they really want me. I'm trying to get up there for a game soon."

The only visit Magwood has set for the near future is a short drive over to Ohio State on Saturday as the Buckeyes host the University of Cincinnati. Both programs are recruiting Magwood, with the Bearcats having been one of his first offers. But there has been continued dialogue with Ohio State as well after Magwood impressed at camp over the summer.

"They have mainly been saying athlete for me," Magwood explained. "I've been talking to both coach Hartline and coach Hafley. I feel like it's probably going to have to be defense though because of how stacked their wide receiver class is. They haven't said that to me, but that's just how I feel."

The message has been consistent from both staff members, senior film will need to be evaluated. That times up just fine with Magwood who says he doesn't intend to decide until December anyway.

"They want to see my senior film," he said. "I'm trying to score as many touchdowns and make as many plays as I can and then whatever happens, it is what it is. If they don't offer me, I have many great options."

Magwood added that he intends to take official visits before deciding, but has not scheduled any to this point.



