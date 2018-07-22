Some of Central Ohio's top prospects were on display on Saturday at the Dublin Coffman 7-on-7 tournament. Class of 2020 Columbus Walnut Ridge product Qian Magwood has flown a bit under the radar to this point but that is likely to change in a big way this fall. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver/cornerback dominated for most of the day on both sides of the ball.

"It's always fun to get back out there with your guys," said Magwood. "It's not war yet, but it's a start, just battling and competing."

The strong performance on Saturday continued the momentum that Magwood is building. He recently impressed at an Ohio State one-day camp back in June as well. The Buckeyes took notice and will be keeping an eye on him moving forward.

"I talked to coach Hartline and he said he'll be in touch," Magwood explained. "They can start (calling) on September 1st."

Ohio State is one Big Ten program that Magwood is pretty familiar with from growing up in the area. A Big Ten East rival is another that Magwood has followed over the years.

"I always grew up watching Ohio State," Magwood said. "I haven't really visited many other schools so I can't say (how Ohio State stacks up with other programs) but I've always watched them. I also watch a lot of Penn State, my cousin Ki-Jana Carter went there."

With the versatility to play either offense or defense at the next level, Magwood worked out at receiver for Ohio State. But Penn State is thinking defense at this point as the Nittany Lions have already been in communication.

"I talk to coach Terry (Smith) the DB's coach," he said. "He's great. They are recruiting me as a defensive back."

Magwood comes from the same program that produced Ohio State junior linebacker Malik Harrison. Harrison remains close with many of the players and coaches at Walnut Ridge and he has given his understudy some feedback on what it is like to be a Buckeye.

"You have to compete," Magwood said of what Harrison has told him. "You're either going to get exposure or you're going to get exposed. The choice is yours, just however hard you want to work."

Magwood also relies on feedback from second-year University of Cincinnati defensive back Darrick Forrest, a former teammate at Walnut Ridge. The Bearcats have already offered.

"I talk to Darrick and use my resources as much as I can to get a feel for the school," he continued. "It's a great school, as far as academics. I like their facilities. I actually went on a visit there, like an honors student type of visit and it's a pretty nice campus."

Magwood is also a standout point guard for the Walnut Ridge basketball program and is a Division I caliber recruit in that sport as well.