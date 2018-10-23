The banged-up Buckeyes will be without another key piece of their team moving forward as it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that wide receiver Austin Mack has been lost for an indefinite amount of time after sustaining a left foot injury in the 49-20 loss to Purdue.

Mack underwent surgery on Monday for his injury and his status is listed as out for an indefinite period. An Ohio State University spokesperson confirmed this report to BuckeyeGrove.com.

The junior receiver out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) had played in all eight games for the Buckeyes this season and had 26 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came in the game against Tulane and Mack had a season-high five receptions in both the Oregon State and Indiana games.

Binjimen Victor is listed behind Mack on the most recent Ohio State depth chart.

It has been a difficult season for the Buckeyes with the injury bug, already losing Nick Bosa for the entire season after a core muscle injury against TCU that led to his ultimate decision to withdraw from school to focus on the NFL Draft.

Ohio State has been without both Brady Taylor and Branden Bowen on the offensive line for the entire season but both are getting closer to being cleared for competition.

To many it feels as if injuries have played a bigger role on this team than any other Ohio State team under Urban Meyer during his career with the Buckeyes. The open week comes at a good time in terms of the Buckeyes working on getting healthy with the so-called "walking wounded" who have been playing despite being banged up.

Ohio State will return to action next weekend against Nebraska for a 12:00pm game that will be carried nationally on FOX.