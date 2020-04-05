Muhammad is the second member of the class of 2018 to transfer out of Ohio State after Jaedon LeDee left after his first season with the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a different world the National Championship game would be just a little more than 24 hours away but obviously we are not in that world. But even with the stoppage of games, there is still news to report and Ohio State just made some news on Sunday as sophomore guard Luther Muhammad has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in a move confirmed by Ohio State Athletic Communications.

Last season Muhammad averaged seven points per game along with 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a season that was cut short at just 30 games, right before Ohio State was supposed to participate in the Big Ten Tournament. He would get hot toward the end of the season scoring in double-figures in five of his last eight games but also had cold-shooting nights, something that plagued his season including a one-point game in a win against Illinois.



Muhammad would land in Ohio State’s doghouse this season as he was suspended for the Nebraska game by head coach Chris Holtmann, along with Duane Washington, for a ‘failure to meet program standards and expectations’. The suspension would last for one game.

It has been an offseason with a lot of movement for the Buckeyes as Andre Wesson has exhausted his eligibility and younger brother Kaleb Wesson has declared for the NBA Draft but has left the door open for a possible, yet improbable return. D.J. Carton has already entered the transfer portal and Alonzo Gaffney has left the team with the intentions of pursuing professional opportunities. Ohio State has added Seth Towns as an immediately-eligible graduate transfer but the Buckeyes will need to keep looking at the portal, be it for an immediately eligible guard or someone through the graduate transfer route, or both, as Ohio State sits at 11 scholarship players with the addition of incoming freshmen Eugene Brown and Zed Key along with Towns and the addition of Justice Sueing to the active roster after sitting for a transfer season after leaving Cal.

Entering your name in the transfer portal does not equate 100-percent to having to leave as players can withdraw but it would appear that Muhmmad is looking for a new home, a home where he would have two years of eligibility left after sitting one year with only two years of academic work under his belt, thus not being a graduate transfer.