Luke Montgomery ready to turn up heat as huge recruiting weekend approaches
COLUMBUS — It was an up and down summer for Ohio State on the recruiting trail.But, if Luke Montgomery can help it, it's only going to be up from here.The Buckeyes four-star offensive line commitme...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news