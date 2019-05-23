The tight end position may hold the most intrigue when it comes to Ohio State's recruiting efforts in the 2020 class. The Buckeyes could be looking to take two at the position, but there are no currently no overwhelming favorites to take either of those spots. One prospect that is very much on the radar for the Buckeyes is Grandview Heights (Ohio) product Luke Lachey, the son of former Ohio State offensive lineman Jim Lachey.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound prospect is closing in on 20 offers, but will be looking to earn one from the Buckeyes here in the near future.

"I've scheduled Ohio State for June 6th," said Lachey. "They really have been wanting me to just gain some more weight and try to become a better blocker. They want to see how I block and work with me on that at the camp because I really just play on the outside in high school."

That June 6th date will be Ohio State's first one-day elite camp of what should be a very busy month for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. Lachey has the size and athleticism the Buckeyes are looking for but he is still growing into his frame. The conversations with the Buckeyes have been extremely positive of late, however.

"They really like me," he said. "They like my hands and they really just like me as a player. I talk to coach Wilson the most and I've talked to coach Day a few times, but it has mainly been coach Wilson."

Lachey said he appreciates how upfront Wilson has been with him during the process.

"He's a great guy," Lachey added. "He really does know what he's talking about. He always makes sure that I think they are handling things the right way and that I'm enjoying the recruiting part of everything."

Among Lachey's offers, he says four programs are standing out in terms of how hard they are recruiting him.

"I'd say Michigan State is recruiting me really hard," he explained. "Iowa, Indiana, and LSU also."

On Indiana - "We've built a good relationship over these past few months but I haven't been there yet. I really like the coaches there and that's important because I'm a relationships guy."

On Iowa - "(The NFL pedigree) is definitely something that I've noticed. The coaches there are great. I talked to coach Ferentz on the phone and that was a really good conversation. I really want to get down there and get a good idea of what Iowa is all about."

On LSU - "I think they're awesome. Obviously they are an elite team, they are always right at the top of the SEC. I actually just talked to coach O (right before the interview) and so that was really nice to get in contact with him."

On Michigan State - "I really like the coaching staff. I really like the guys on the team, the facilities, every place has nice facilities but I thought theirs stood out a lot. I think they put guys in a position to be successful."

In addition to a camp stop at Ohio State and a likely visit to Iowa, Lachey is also hoping to check out a few more schools during his summer break.

"I'm hopefully going to get LSU and Wisconsin some time, maybe Iowa State," he added.

Right now there is no firm time table for a decision, it could come at just about any point.

"i feel like when I know where I want to go then I can just make the decision then," he said. "That could be now or later this summer or after the season, I really don't know yet."

Lachey is the No. 20 tight end in the nation for the 2020 recruiting class.