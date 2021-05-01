BuckeyeGrove - Luke Farrell taken by Jacksonville Jaguars with first pick of fifth round

Tight end Luke Farrell was drafted with the No. 145-overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft by the Jaguars, becoming the first Buckeyes tight end to get selected since Nick Vannett went in the third round in 2016.

The first former Buckeye to play under now-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has heard his name called in the NFL draft.

Farrell was a four-star recruit out of Perry, Ohio, in the class of 2016. He played in all eight games during the abbreviated 2020 season.

Farrell made five catches for 37 yards a season ago, including an 8-yard score against No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl to tie the Tigers at 14 in the first quarter.

Over his 44-game Buckeyes career, Farrell amassed over 380 all-purpose yards on 34 catches and four touchdowns. He was valuable in Ohio State's 12-personnel packages, helping block along the offensive line while providing a threat in the receiving game.