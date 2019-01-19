One of Ohio State's top basketball targets in the 2020 recruiting class is Huntington (WV) Prep center Zach Loveday. The four-star prospect recently transferred from Gallia Academy and got thrown right into the fire on Friday night facing one of the nation's top teams in IMG Academy (FL). Huntington Prep came up just short in Flyin' to the Hoop's Friday night showcase game.

"It's actually only my second game playing (at Huntington Prep)," said Loveday after the game. "It's definitely a tough transition coming from where I came from, but I played against guys like this all summer."

Ohio State could be making the trip to Dayton on Saturday to watch Loveday's second game of the weekend if the weather holds up. The Buckeyes are on of a handful of teams that he says he is keeping up with.

"Ohio State is still checking on me a lot, coach Holtmann is supposed to come watch me (Saturday evening) but I'm not sure if he'll be able to make it (due to the weather)," Loveday explained. "I actually just picked up a Michigan offer over Christmas break. Purdue keeps in contact and I keep some contact with Baylor. Stanford was in for one of my games."

Loveday added that he hasn't been to Ohio State recently but expects that to change in the near future.

"I'm going to try to make it to a game there real soon," he stated. "It's coach Holtmann and coach (Ryan) Pedon (recruiting him). I like them both. Coach Pedon is real high energy and I really like what he brings. He's very positive about everything. He's not going to degrade you, he's going to push you in a positive way."

Ohio State has discussed with Loveday how they think he would fit into their system and it is an appealing idea for a player who views himself as a versatile offensive weapon.

"They said I can be more of a hybrid four," he explained. "I can play a wing spot but I can duck into the post and take on smaller guys."

Despite a recent rough patch, Loveday has also been encouraged by what he has seen out of Holtmann and his staff to this point.

"Really, really well," he added. "I really like him. They've had a couple tough losses but the Big Ten this year is the best conference in the country, they might put 10 or 11 teams into the tournament."

Ohio State is going to be one of the top contenders moving forward in what could be shaping up to be a Big Ten battle.

"Definitely," he stated on the Buckeyes being a main contender. "I'm also looking at academics. I don't plan on being a one-and-done type. I plan on at least two years anywhere I go, which is what makes Ohio State or Michigan or Purdue really appealing. I'm going to go there at least two years and get at least part of the way to my degree."