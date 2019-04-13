COLUMBUS, Ohio – Saturday afternoon provided a long-awaited first look at what the 2019 Ohio State Buckeyes will look like as the annual spring game took place at Ohio Stadium in front of more than 61-thousand fans. It was not always a thing of beauty but there were enough big plays and action to send everyone home happy and provide the coaches hours upon hours of tape to go through now that spring practice has come to an end. The score will never be remembered in the big picture, but it was the Gray that came out on top 35-17 in a controlled scrimmage that was short on tackling and had a running clock in the second half to fit within a two-hour window. "Overall spring was excellent," head coach Ryan Day said. "The energy was really good, I thought guys got tougher. It was a physical spring." Ohio State's quarterbacks were front-and-center as fans wanted to see what was in store next with the departure of Dwayne Haskins and there were plenty of things to take note of between Justin Fields and Matthew Baldwin.

Scott Stuart

Fields took reps with only the gray team and had a mediocre passing game completing only four of 13 passes on the afternoon with the roster split in half and several key players including Thayer Munford being held out of action. Most of Fields' 131 passing yards came on a 98-yard strike to Binjimen Victor, likely a spring game record for longest play from scrimmage. Fields did run the ball eight time for 30 yards and a score despite wearing a black no-contact jersey. Baldwin saw action on both the Scarlet and the Gray teams. He was a combined 20-36 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. “I think they both did a good job today,” Day said of his quarterbacks. “They both flashed at times. They are a work in progress and we still have work to do. I thought they gave some of the receivers a chance at times. JK Dobbins was held to limited action with just three carries and that gave Master Teague and Marcus Crowley time to shine with little Dobbins and no Demario McCall in the lineup. Crowley had 10 carries for 50 yards and a score while Teague had seven carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Young players stepped up at receiver with Jaelen Gill being the go-to guy on the Scarlet team with seven catches for 95 yards while Garrett Wilson introduced himself to the Ohio State fanbase with a tremendous catch over Sevyn Banks in the south end zone for a touchdown, that was one of Wilsons' four grabs on the day.

The Buckeyes played a lot of players on defense and with so many multiple lineups, it was often hard to keep track of who was having a big game. Ohio State had a combined eight sacks in the game with touch rules in place for its quarterbacks with Tyreke Smith leading the way with 1.5 sacks on the day. Jahsen Wint had a pair of interceptions, one of Baldwin and one of Chris Chugunov. Amir Riep had a third pick for the Buckeyes. The teams combined for zero points in the first quarter as nerves were running his and both squads struggled to move the ball. The Gray team finally broke through with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Teague to break the scoreless tie. Scarlet would come roaring back with the 18-yard touchdown connection from Baldwin to Wilson on the ensuing possession. Fields would continue the scoring in the second quarter with his own five-yard touchdown run of his own as he found an open path in front of him. Gray would continue to step on the gas with the 98-yard strike between Victor and Fields. Walk-on defensive back Lloyd McFarquhar tried his best to break up the play, but the length and span of Victor was too much on a well-placed ball. The Gray team would find the end zone again, this time with Baldwin and Saunders hooking up from eight yards out. Scarlet would move the ball into the red zone as time was winding down but could not find the end zone and would have to settle for a 23-yard Blake Haubeil field goal. Each team would score one more time in the third quarter to close out the scoring. Scarlet would do it on the legs of Crowley from two-yards out while Teague would score his second and final touchdown of the game from 22-yards out.