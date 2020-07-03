Lots of schools are in play for 2022 4-star OL Zach Rice
Offensive tackle Zach Rice has become one of the most heavily recruited prospects in the 2022 class. A few teams have caught the Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian star’s attention already but there's still a lot of research to still be done. He gave the latest on his recruitment at the GAME Academy camp on Saturday.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news