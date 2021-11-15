Loss of Justice Sueing 'significant hit' for Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justice Sueing didn’t arrive to the Schottenstein Center until halftime, taking a seat in between the coaching staff and the end of Ohio State’s bench

The redshirt senior forward, according to Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, had been in Cleveland, seeing a specialist about a lower-body injury that had been lingering since March.

While the head coach didn’t know the immediate status of Sueing moving forward or what his time table would be for a return, Holtmann wasn’t celebrating his team’s blowout of Bowling Green, the Buckeyes’ first large win of the season.

“I don’t know right now that it’s season ending,” Holtmann said. ”I think it is significant. I don’t know what to make of it.”

Holtmann said that Sueing’s lower-body injury had improved as Ohio State prepared for the 2021-22 season, saying it was “almost to 100%” according to Sueing.

But right before the Buckeyes’ scrimmage against Ole Miss Oct. 24, Holtmann said Sueing began to feel some of the same issues again and had been managing it since that point.

Sueing played in each of Ohio State’s first two games of the season, struggling mightily against Akron for two points on one-for-seven shooting.

The redshirt senior forward boosted up the numbers a bit against Niagara, recording 10 points, four rebounds and a steal against the Purple Eagles.

But Holtmann expected him back. The head coach said his game plan for the season revolved around Sueing’s versatility.

“I’m not going to minimize the importance of Justice or Justice’s health to this team. We certainly anticipated a healthy Justice to start the season and, I think, planned around all that he could give us,” Holtmann said. “He’s unique because there’s not another Justice-type player on our roster that has the ability, at his size, to play downhill and play multiple positions.”