BuckeyeGrove - Looking back at Ohio State's dominance over Rutgers

Ohio State has not treated Rutgers well during its time in the Big Ten.

Rutgers joined the conference in 2014 and proceeded to win three Big Ten games. It was a solid start for a program that had never been in a football conference anywhere close to the level of the Big Ten. The next five full seasons, the Scarlet Knights proceeded to win four total conference games.

Entering 2020, this was a team coming off of two full seasons without a Big Ten win. It was riding a 21-game losing streak in the conference before stunning Michigan State two weeks ago.

Rutgers in the Big Ten, 2014-2019 Year B1G Record Average scoring margin Worst loss 2019 0-9 -33.8 points per game

52-0 at No. 20 Michigan

2018 0-9 -19.2 points per game

52-3 at No. 4 Ohio State

2017 3-6 -18.9 points per game

56-0 vs. No. 11 Ohio State

2016 0-9 -30.4 points per game

78-0 vs. No. 4 Michigan

2015 1-7 -20.5 points per game

49-7 vs. No. 1 Ohio State



We all know Rutgers has been consistently bad. There’s no reason to pile onto the general misery that has been experienced in Piscataway over the past five seasons. However, looking at the results between Ohio State and Rutgers is an entirely different story.

These two programs are about as wildly opposite as one can find in a major college football conference. Ohio State’s worst seasons over the past five years resulted in non-College Football Playoff bowl wins. Rutgers’ most successful season: 4-8 with three Big Ten wins and a loss to Eastern Michigan. It was expected that these teams would not be in the same stratosphere of success as soon as Rutgers joined the conference, but that doesn’t make the utter dominance of the Buckeyes any less intriguing.

Let’s dive into the meat and potatoes of this and look at the head-to-head matchups between these two programs.

Ohio State-Rutgers series history Year Result Rutgers Coach Ohio State Coach 2019 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21

Nunzio Campanile

Ryan Day

2018 Ohio State 52, Rutgers 3

Chris Ash

Urban Meyer 2017 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 0

Chris Ash

Urban Meyer 2016 Ohio State 58, Rutgers 0

Chris Ash

Urban Meyer 2015 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 7

Kyle Flood

Urban Meyer 2014 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 17

Kyle Flood

Urban Meyer



The obvious statistic that jumps out immediately is the final scores: Ohio State has won by an average of 46.5 points over its series history with the Scarlet Knights. During Rutgers’ six-year tenure in the Big Ten, it has lost by 40-plus points on 11 separate occasions. Ohio State owns four of those victories, including two by over 55 points and one by 49. Diving deeper into each individual contest, we have to look at the yardage battles. Ohio State’s smallest advantage in yards gained was in 2015, when it out-gained the Scarlet Knights by "only" 235 yards. Overall, the Buckeyes’ advantage sits at 2,262 yards over six games. In 2016, that advantage reached 553 yards in a single game. Some focus is definitely deserved on the aforementioned 2016 game, which was the most one-sided contest in a series full of one-sided contests. It was one of the single worst conference beatings of the CFP era. Ohio State gained 669 yards while Rutgers struggled to hit triple digits. The Scarlet Knights punted on every drive-- that’s 10 consecutive punts. Behind Mike Weber and Demario McCall (remember him?) Ohio State rushed for 410 yards while holding Rutgers to 83 yards rushing on 38 attempts.

It was even worse in the air: J.T. Barrett threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns; Rutgers completed three passes on 16 attempts for 33 yards.

One astonishing fact from the game: Rutgers did not turn the ball over, while Barrett threw an interception-- the Scarlet Knights managed to win the turnover battle. It's the little things, right?

Joe Burrow saw significant action in 2016, completing four passes for 21 yards as a redshirt freshman. He managed to complete one more pass in his limited time than Rutgers did the entire game.

Sticking on the topic of backup quarterbacks, Ohio State has used plenty of them against Rutgers. Seven quarterbacks beyond the Buckeyes' listed starter have taken the field against Rutgers in six years, to be precise.

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell completed all ten of his passes against Rutgers in 2018. (Scott Stuart/BuckeyeGrove)

Over the storied history between these two teams, Rutgers quarterbacks have attempted 155 total passes, completing 68 of those for 706 yards. In the same time period, Ohio State backup quarterbacks have attempted 41 passes, completing 28 for 305 yards. In 2016, 2017, and 2018 combined, Buckeye second and third-stringers completed more passes than Rutgers’ starters. That includes a 10-for-10 performance from Tate Martell in 2018. Martell finished with 121 yards and a touchdown through the air and 95 yards and a score on the ground behind Dwayne Haskins. The Buckeyes have been thoroughly destructive in this game from top to bottom.

All in all, none of Ohio State’s dominance has necessarily been surprising. Still, it’s always interesting to take a look back at the massive gap between the Buckeyes and the bottom half of the Big Ten.



Ohio State last five games versus Big Ten East opponents Opponent OSU Record Points For Points Against Last Loss to Opponent Indiana 5-0 221 101 41-7 in 1988

Maryland 5-0 350 134 Never Michigan 5-0 221 126 40-34 in 2011

Michigan State

4-1 139 52 17-14 in 2015

Penn State

4-1 153 115 24-21 in 2016

Rutgers 5-0 271 31 Never