COLUMBUS, Ohio - For every limitation placed on Jae'Sean Tate throughout his career by critics, he always had an answer.

Too short? No problem, he just out-muscled opponents.

Not fast enough? Try and find a player who hustles harder.

One-dimensional? Tate posted career-best totals in assists, defensive rebounds and his second-highest mark in points per game in 2017-18.

It's hard to imagine Tate arriving as a four-star, top-rated recruit in Ohio in 2014 after being committed to Ohio State for nearly two years. Even though he had to try and outshine fellow 2014 commits DeAngelo Russell and Keita Bates-Diop, who ranked above him in composite score in recruiting and eventually carved out much better career totals in most statistical categories, Tate earned his way into the hearts of Buckeyes fans through an unwavering will and determination.

And now, he walks away from Columbus with a legacy he carved out by himself.

Surviving multiple injuries, a flurry of teammate transfers, a new coach and some self-doubt, Tate made his way into the Ohio State record books. He finished his career with the single-game shooting percentage record, 21st in career scoring and 10th in career rebounds.

Tate did not want to see his career ultimately come to an end against Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament, but paused for some reflection after the game.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this team this year," he said. "And it's sad that it's over but, man, it's been a hell of a four years."

Tate left nothing in his tank at the end, consistently hustling and fighting for every point, rebound and assist he ever earned. In his last season, he sacrificed some of his own production to better his team's chances of winning by playing point guard at times and handling some of the ball handling duties with no true point guard for the Buckeyes.

Chris Holtmann has spoken highly of Tate on a number of occassions, but the most telling of his character came when the Buckeyes' coach reflected on a moment he saw after Bates-Diop dropped points on Illinois to lead Ohio State to victory. Holtmann noted the wide smile and overall happy demeanor of Tate, walking right behind Bates-Diop and the embrace he shared with him teammate after the win.

There were no ulterior motives, no hard feelings over being overshadowed and certainly no intentions of trying to take over the next game to put his name in the limelight.

There was just a player who wanted to see his team win, no matter what it took.

Tate never was the premier scorer who could knock down shots all over the court like most programs strive to obtain through recruiting. Holtmann talked about that fact earlier in the season, but pointed out why Tate was so special to the Buckeyes for four seasons, including the latest.

"He's unique in how he plays," Holtmann said. "He's a guy who doesn't really shoot it great, but can impact the game in other ways. When he's playing well, he's playing with great motor. When he doesn't play with great motor, then he can be just another good player out there. I've said to him. But when he's playing with great motor, whew, he's tremendous."

Ohio State will certainly miss that motor and leadership mentality next season. Holtmann singled out Tate as the "alpha male" once he arrived in Columbus, a kind of attitude every team needs to succeed.

But Tate assured fans after the Gonzaga loss he will be doing his best to instill the kind of workman attitude he carried with him through his 100-plus games in the next crop of Buckeyes.

"I'm going to have a relationship with these guys no matter where I end up," he said. "I just told them,, don't take this time for granted. To be able to play with (Ohio State) across your chest, you only get to put this jersey on a number of times and it's going to hit you when it's over."

Putting all the accolades and fanfare aside, Tate feels content with his impact on the Ohio State program now that his time is all said and done. No matter where the road takes him next, he has one future choice mapped out already.

"The relationships I've made over the last four years, those are going to be the guys at my wedding," he said. "Those are going to be my best men. And I'm happy just to be a part of it."