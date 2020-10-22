BuckeyeGrove - Looking at Ohio State's past success against mobile quarterbacks

Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez presents a fairly unique challenge to the Ohio State defense on Saturday: he wants to run the ball.

Martinez recorded 144 rushing attempts last season- tied for the most by a quarterback who faced off with the Buckeyes in 2019. His 626 rushing yards ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten by a quarterback, and he has registered 1,255 yards on the ground in two seasons at Nebraska. The junior was inaccurate and inconsistent throwing the ball as a sophomore and his decision-making has been unreliable for the better part of his time in college, but he uses his feet as a major weapon. Nebraska will keep the ball on the ground in a variety of ways, but Martinez’s threat to break any play open enhances his danger. In 17 of his 21 starts at Nebraska, Martinez has finished with double-digit carries. He has picked up over 80 yards on the ground in nine of those games, including a 118-yard performance at Illinois last September and 125 yards against Minnesota as a freshman. The obvious caveat to those absurd numbers is that more than a fair share of them came against subpar defenses.

Adrian Martinez's top five rushing performances Rank Carries and rushing yards Opponent Opponent's defensive rank 1 15 carries, 125 yards

2018, Minnesota FBS No. 59

2 18 carries, 118 yards

2019, Illinois

FBS No. 54

3

15 carries, 117 yards

2018, Colorado

FBS No. 70

4 10 carries, 94 yards

2019, Maryland

FBS No. 115

5 18 carries, 91 yards

2018, Purdue

FBS No. 83



No matter who he put up numbers against, Martinez is a capable runner against any defense. He finds holes and has explosive speed. The junior was an Ohio State recruiting target for a reason.

That leaves one major question: how has the Ohio State defense fared against dual-threat quarterbacks, and how will this inexperienced group handle Martinez on Saturday?

Notable quarterbacks versus Ohio State, 2019 Game Quarterback (team) Carries and rushing yards Sacks taken 2

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati)

9 carries for -3 yards

5 5

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

15 carries for 81 yards

4 8

Jack Coan (Wisconsin)

9 carries for -6 yards

5 11

Sean Clifford (Penn State)

6 carries for 0 yards

3 12

Shea Patterson (Michigan)

7 carries for -20 yards

2 14 Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

16 carries for 107 yards

3

With a defensive line anchored by Chase Young, most quarterbacks did not have much of a chance against Ohio State in 2019. They racked up rushing attempts against the Buckeyes because of a lack of available time in the pocket but had very low levels of success moving the ball. During the regular season, starting QBs ran just under nine times a game against the Ohio State defense. With sacks factored in, those quarterbacks averaged 8.25 yards rushing per game. Yikes. Half of those starters that attempted to run against the vaunted Ohio State D-line finished with net-negative yards on the ground. There were, of course, exceptions to the utter destruction the Buckeyes caused. The two most fleet-footed quarterbacks Young and company faced (Martinez and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence) posted above-average games on the ground. Martinez ended up with 81 yards rushing on 15 carries and Lawrence was the only man behind center to run for over 100 yards on the Ohio State defense. Those two quarterbacks put together some big plays on what was normally a very stout, conservative defense. Martinez exploded for a 56-yard sprint late in the third quarter at Ohio State and Lawrence burst through the front line for a memorable 67-yard score to bring his team back to life in the Fiesta Bowl.

Martinez presents the biggest ground threat at quarterback that Ohio State will see in the Big Ten. (AP)