BuckeyeGrove - Looking at Chris Holtmann's recruiting in Ohio

Heading into year No. 4 as head coach at Ohio State, Chris Holtmann has had his share of inconsistencies on the Ohio recruiting trail.

Following in the footsteps of the most successful coach in Buckeye history, Thad Matta, Holtmann was in a tough position from the beginning. Matta was a top-tier national recruiter, bringing in 10 five-star recruits in just over a decade in Columbus and bringing relevancy to basketball at a football-dominated school.



He started his recruiting excellence in Ohio.

Matta’s first full class included David Lighty and Daequan Cook, two top-tier guards out of the Buckeye state. Recruiting has evolved into a national chase, but locking down Ohio was the key for Matta in developing a national focus, and Holtmann recognizes the need to win the home state on a yearly basis.

“If you’re at a true blue blood, obviously our football program is a legitimate blue blood, well then your national scope in recruiting is different,” Holtmann said on the Ryen Russillo Podcast. “For us, it’s still gonna be relatively regionalized for the most part.”

When he took over for Matta in 2017, Holtmann was practically handed Ohio's top two prospects. Kaleb Wesson had committed two years prior and was locked in to becoming a Buckeye even with the coaching change, and Kyle Young flipped from Butler alongside his head coach.

At Butler, Holtmann was not offering five-star recruits. Even signing a four-star prospect was a big deal; Butler has had just two four-star commits in the past five years.

The new head coach of the Buckeyes took full advantage of the national sights he was provided. Six of the eight enrollees over Holtmann’s first two full classes came from outside of Ohio and the states immediately bordering it.