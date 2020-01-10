COLUMBUS, Ohio - With the new season just a brief 240 days away, it is never too soon to start talking about the next season. Sure, the national champion of this current season has yet to be crowned but interest among Ohio State fans in that game is slight, at best. We have talked at length about the season that was and while there are almost eight more months until the new season arrives, talking Ohio State football is a 365 day process around these parts as the fans of the Scarlet and Gray can't wait to see their favorite team take the field once again and look to build upon a 13-1 season that ended with a sharp disappointment in the College Football Playoff semifinals. We know who is leaving, we know who is back, we know who most of the coaching staff will be with one true vacancy still left, even if there is a good feeling who might fill that last spot, even if we are waiting for that coach to see his season come to an end. With the long offseason here, we are taking a few stabs at what the near future may hold as we put the 2020 season in-focus with just a few categories to get you through the cold month of January and a step closer to the start of spring practice.

MY HIGHLIGHT GAME OF THE YEAR

Kevin Noon: I know that Oregon and Penn State will come off the board as obvious big-time games in terms of Ohio State's 2020 schedule but I am an old-timer compared to Keaton and Braden and the biggest game of the season is always going to be the Michigan game, regardless of records, trends or betting lines.

Yes, Ohio State has OWNED the serious as of late but the Buckeyes still trail the overall series after the Wolverines owned the series from 1897 through 1918. Sure, there have been other runs of TTUN dominance in the series as well, most notably the 2-10-1 run under John Cooper, but if you take that first run of games off the table (which you cannot, just saying if you could) then Ohio State would hold the edge here. The Wolverines have to come to Columbus this year with a new starting quarterback among several departures that also include at least one coach and will bring back defensive coordinator Don Brown, who has pretty much had success against any team NOT named Ohio State. It is the 12th game of the regular season and even if there is nothing on the line (yeah, right) this game means the world to fans of both schools, even if your one weird neighbor who cheers for Michigan tries to tell you that no game means more than any other (pro tip: He's lying). With Ohio State being a prohibitive favorite to win the B1G again and be in the mix for the CFP, everything will be on the line again and the chance to hand Jim Harbaugh another loss is just too appealing to the Ohio State fanbase. Scheduling strategies may change from time-to-time but "The Game" is eternal and will always be the highlight game on any schedule for the Buckeyes.

Keaton Maisano: The game that needs to be circled this upcoming year will be the trip to take on Penn State in front of the whiteout crowd. Like it has been the last four seasons, the game will have a huge impact on the Big Ten East race and act as a season-defining moment for the winner. The Nittany Lions will bring back Sean Clifford at quarterback and Pat Freiermuth at tight end, so the offense should be locked and loaded for the late-October bout. Ryan Day's Buckeyes will have journeyed to places like Michigan, Nebraska and Oregon in the season and a half prior to the Penn State game, but nothing will come close to the environment the Buckeyes will face at Penn State. This game could be the leaping off point or the breaking point of the 2020 season.

Braden Moles: The clear-cut favorite here is Ohio State's matchup with Oregon in week two of the season. Similar to the Oklahoma game in 2017, this could set the tone for Ohio State's season as the Ducks will almost certainly be a top-15 team as they look to retake the Pac-12 and earn the first playoff berth for the conference since 2016. Justin Herbert will be gone from Oregon, but the Ducks will return impressive sophomore running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye along with a bevy of starters of defense. With a strong passing game and one of the better rushing defenses in the country this year, it should be a good test for Ohio State's biggest questions in the secondary and at running back, not to mention an early-season test so that the Buckeyes don't have to wait late in the season for a true battle like they did this year.

TRAP GAME