Looking ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- College football season ended roughly three weeks ago, and everyone knows what that means.
Time to start looking ahead to the next one.
Ohio State set its schedule for 2019 a long time prior to this, meaning Buckeye fans everywhere can look and speculate possible outcomes for the upcoming year. He's a way-too-early peak at the team's tallest tasks for 2019.
|TEAM
|HOME/AWAY
|DATE
|
Florida Atlantic
|
Home
|
8/31
|
Cincinnati
|
Home
|
9/7
|
Indiana
|
Away
|
9/14
|
Miami (OH)
|
Home
|
9/21
|
Nebraska
|
Away
|
9/28
|
Michigan State
|
Home
|
10/5
|
BYE
|
Northwestern
|
Away
|
10/18 (Friday)
|
Wisconsin
|
Home
|
10/26
|
BYE
|
Maryland
|
Home
|
11/9
|
Rutgers
|
Away
|
11/16
|
Penn State
|
Home
|
11/23
|
Michigan
|
Away
|
11/30
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
Many football games throughout the sport's history turn into a tale of two halves. Ohio State's schedule for next year is a tale of two halves.
