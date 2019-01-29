Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking ahead

Dfjwvnfdsworevlhepo2
Sophomore J.K. Dobbins returns as Ohio State's featured running back in 2019.
Scott Stuart
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
@UniotoTank55
Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- College football season ended roughly three weeks ago, and everyone knows what that means.

Time to start looking ahead to the next one.

Ohio State set its schedule for 2019 a long time prior to this, meaning Buckeye fans everywhere can look and speculate possible outcomes for the upcoming year. He's a way-too-early peak at the team's tallest tasks for 2019.

Ohio State Football Schedule: 2019
TEAM HOME/AWAY DATE

Florida Atlantic

Home

8/31

Cincinnati

Home

9/7

Indiana

Away

9/14

Miami (OH)

Home

9/21

Nebraska

Away

9/28

Michigan State

Home

10/5

BYE

Northwestern

Away

10/18 (Friday)

Wisconsin

Home

10/26

BYE

Maryland

Home

11/9

Rutgers

Away

11/16

Penn State

Home

11/23

Michigan

Away

11/30

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Many football games throughout the sport's history turn into a tale of two halves. Ohio State's schedule for next year is a tale of two halves.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}