COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s success had largely been defined by its ability to hit the 3-point shot, and in a clash with its biggest rival, Ohio State’s deadliest shooters stepped up big.

The Buckeyes entered the rematch against Michigan with 10 games in which they had hit 10 or more 3-pointers. Not only were the Buckeyes able to add an 11th instance Sunday, but they were able to maintain their undefeated status in such games.

The efficiency from behind the arc also played in a role in Ohio State’s success, as the Buckeyes were able to hit on 52.4 percent of their 3-pointers. Some of the makes may have come in the form of banked-in shots, but the ability to hit shots anyway possible only added to the feeling that it was Ohio State’s day.

“It was just one of them days,” Duane Washington Jr. said after seeing Andre Wesson’s banked-in 3-pointer. “[C.J. Walker] and I made eye contact after that one.”

While the Buckeyes were able to hit 11 3-pointers in the game, only three different players were able to find the mark from deep. The leader of the trio was Washington, who leads the team with most 3-pointers made on the year.

Washington entered the game leading the Buckeyes by hitting just under two 3-pointers a game at a 38.2-percent clip. After a clutch performance against Michigan back on Feb. 4, Washington was able to dial in his long-range shooting to provide an offensive explosion against the Wolverines in the rematch.

Washington was able to overwhelm the Wolverines during stretches where he appeared incapable of missing. The sophomore, who entered the game with a career high of 20 points set on two different occasions, was once again able to hit the 20-point plateau.

In order to lead the Buckeyes in scoring, Washington was efficient from behind the arc, hitting 5-of-7 3-pointers. The five 3-pointers was good for second highest of Washington’s career; he hit six 3-pointers against Purdue Fort-Wayne on Nov. 11, 2018.

“I think some of it you’ve got to live with it and some of it he’s got to keep, but he just plays with outstanding confidence – he always has,” Chris Holtmann said on Washington. “When he has it rolling like that, it really elevates us now.”

While it was Washington who torched the nets most often to set Ohio State up for the win, it was the Wesson brothers who stepped up down the stretch to bring the Buckeyes home.

Kaleb Wesson has made his living around the rim throughout his career, but he called upon his developed shooting ability to do damage against Michigan. While he would hit only one of his nine shots from inside the arc, Wesson would hit on 4-of-5 3-pointers.

Not only was he able to deliver on four shots from behind the arc, but he was able to deliver down the stretch. His third 3-pointer would come with 5:07 remaining in the game to lift the Buckeyes to an eight-point lead. His final 3-pointer would come with 1:36 remaining to deliver a knockout blow. These shots would be part of Ohio State’s 23-9 run that would help close out the game.

His brother, Andre Wesson, was able to step up just as big down the stretch for the Buckeyes. While his signature shot will go down as his banked-in 3-pointer to extend the Ohio State lead to five points with just under six minutes left, it was his presence as a scorer that loomed the largest for Ohio State.

Wesson, unlike Washington, was not effective on the offensive end in the previous matchup with Michigan, but he was able to step up in the rematch. In his previous five games against Michigan, Wesson had never scored more than eight points, but he was able to drop 14 points Sunday.

The shooting success helped Ohio State secure the sweep against Michigan, and Holtmann did not want to overlook what that means.

“I’ve been here now three years now and it’s different in basketball, we’ve talked about that, but it matters,” Holtmann said on beating Michigan. “It matters to everybody that cares about this place to everybody that’s been here. It matters to our former players. It matters to our former coaches. It matters.”

The Buckeyes will look to continue their hot shooting when they return to the floor to host Illinois on Thursday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN.