Local star keeping in contact with Ohio State
Ohio State remains committed to landing a couple of running backs in the 2020 recruiting class and Dublin (Ohio) Coffman all-purpose back Mike Drennen remains in the picture for the Buckeyes. The f...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news