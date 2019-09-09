Local star gets positive feedback from Day
Ohio State continues to keep a close eye on Columbus (Ohio) Walnut Ridge athlete Qian Magwood and the standout wide receiver/defensive back prospect was back on campus Saturday to watch the Buckeyes shutout Cincinnati, 42-0.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news