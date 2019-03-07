Spring practice kicked off on Wednesday morning for Ohio State and the Buckeyes hosted a couple of recruits for unofficial visits, including class of 2021 Westerville (Ohio) Central quarterback Judah Holtzclaw. The local signal caller is one to watch in Ohio's strong 2021 class.

"It was a great experience," said Holtzclaw. "I’ve always been a fan growing up so it was really cool to see a practice and the facilities. I’ll definitely have to come back again soon."

While on campus Holtzclaw was also able to spend some time around the offensive coaching staff.

"I was mainly watching the QB's and just how practice was ran," he explained. "I got to talk to coach Day and coach Yurcich. Also I talked to coach Hinton and coach Terwilliger. They all were just asking me what my thoughts were on practice and how I’ve been doing."

While it's still early, Holtzclaw's size and arm are making him one of Ohio's more heavily recruited underclassman quarterback prospects.

"I was just at Clemson for a visit this past weekend," he started. "I went to their practice and a QB meeting and a tour around their facilities and campus. I’ve still been hearing from Pitt, Kentucky, Bowling Green, Toledo, and a few others every now and again. I’m not sure what other visits I’ll be going on for right now."

Holtzclaw is in line to take over at Westerville Central this fall after seeing time in 2018 behind Bowling Green signee Labronz Davis.

