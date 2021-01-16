BuckeyeGrove - Live Updates: Southlake Carroll versus Westlake

BuckeyeGrove has live updates for this must-see matchup, so stay tuned throughout the night for additional coverage.

Ohio State Quinn Ewers and his teammates at Southlake Carroll (12-1) are facing off against Austin Westlake (13-0) on Saturday night for a chance to win the Texas 6A-D1 state championship.

First Drive: Ewers first pass of the game was completed for 14 yards for his team's first first down of the game.

On a second-and-eight, Ewers, out of the shotgun, fired a ball right to his wideout for a 16-yard gain. The very next play, Ewers threw a ball deep to the right sideline, but it was incomplete in great coverage.

Right after that, Ewers did a play-fake and passed it to the right to Brady Boyd that led to a nine-yard gain. A couple of plays later, Ewers threw a ball to Landon Samson on first down for a 19-yard gain to get the ball to Austin Westlake's eight-yardline.

Southlake Carroll went on to score a touchdown on a run a couple of plays later. Ewers was 4-of-5 for 72 yards on the first drive.

Second Drive: Westlake scored on a one-play, 75-yard drive to make the game 7-7.

Third Drive: On first down, Ewers threw a ball to Samson for another solid gain that went for 16 yards. Ewers did a fly sweep with Brady Boyd to pick up a seven-yard gain on second-and-eight, which was followed by a first down picked up by running back Owen Allen.

On the next play, from the shotgun on first down, Ewers fired a ball deep to Boyd that hit him in stride for a 49-yard touchdown to put Southlake Carroll up 14-7. Ewers is now 7-of-8 for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Fourth Drive: Westlake put together an eight-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to tie the score up at 14 apiece.

Fifth Drive: Ewers threw an incomplete pass on first down, which was followed by a one-yard pass the next play. He then took a seven-yard sack, leading to Southlake Carroll's first punt of the game.

Sixth Drive: Austin Westlake took the ball down 53 yards in seven plays to put them up 21-14 with 10:51 left to play in the first half.

Seventh Drive: On second-and-10, Ewers was flushed out to the right and threw the ball to Boyd for an eight-yard gain. Owen Allen came up short the next play, but Ewers followed it up the next play with a 26-yard pass on fourth down. This was fairly risky as the ball was on their own 34-yardline.

A couple of plays later, Ewers ran the ball for five yards to pick up the first down. On second down and seven from Westlake's 27-yardline, Ewers ran left for no gain. Play-fake by Ewers was followed by a back-shoulder fade to Boyd for a 27-yard touchdown to tie the score up at 21-21.

With 6:44 minutes left in the second quarter, Ewers is 11-of-13 for 192 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns.

Eight Drive: Westlake went down 75 yards in 10 plays to go up 28-21 with 1:12 minutes left in the first half.

Ninth Drive: Ewers ran it 12 yards for a first down, and then threw a ball over the middle of the field that led to a 22-yard gain. He followed that up with a couple of incomplete passes, with the first one seemingly being pass interference on Austin Westlake, but it was not called.

On third down and 10, Ewers was hit as he was throwing the ball and was intercepted.

10th drive: Inside their own 10-yardline, Westlake played it safe and took it into halftime with a 28-21 lead.