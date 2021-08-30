LIVE: Ryan Day & players preview Minnesota week

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Oh how we have missed you football season.



Sure, there were a few games over the weekend but nothing that really captured the attention of Buckeye Nation, but that will soon be fixed with a full week one slate set to take off.

Most notably starting on Thursday evening when Ohio State travels to Minnesota for not only a season opener but a rare week one league opener as the Buckeyes look to make it five Big Ten championships in a row.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day usually meets with the media on Tuesdays during the season but with the odd starting date of the season, everything has been pushed up a day and today is the day where we get all of the thoughts leading into the game and into the season.

Plus we are supposed to hear from four players as the full week media schedule is pushed into just one day with two on offense and two on defense.

Join us live at/around 12:00pm (EDT) for live coverage of Ryan Day's presser as BuckeyeGrove kicks off its 16th season of coverage of your Ohio State Buckeyes.