LIVE: BIA Recruiting Chat

It is less than a week until the start of June and with the start of the new month, recruiting is really going to pick up for Ohio State and every other university across the nation as the dead period of more than a year comes to an end and the world opens back up to camps and visits.

Ohio State will have a busy June with half-a-dozen camps and four huge recruiting weekends (along with some mid-week visits as well). This will not only encompass the class of 2022 but also the class of 2023 on the camp side of things and even a class of 2021 player who has yet to make a decision and has been waiting for those all-important visits.

Join Kevin Noon and Joseph Hastings as they go live for an hour, give or take, answering your questions LIVE on the air.

Can't make it for the show? It's fine, we will have the show archived here as well so you can check things out for yourselves.