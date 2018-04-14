COLUMBUS, Ohio - For those of you looking for clarity in the Ohio State quarterback battle, please see yourselves out. Regardless of which players got the start — which happened to be Dwayne Haskins for the Gray and Tate Martell for the Scarlet — Urban Meyer and his staff are still having a hard time pulling the trigger and deciding who earned the moniker of leader of the pack. Haskins was 9-for-19 with 120 yards and two touchdowns, while Joe Burrow went 15-for-22 for 238 yards and a pair of scores. While Burrow had the better completion percentage and more yards, Haskins flashed his big arm, threading the needle on passes only his receivers could locate, especially on a 25-yard strike to Jaylen Harris late in the second. Martell struggled with his accuracy throughout, but was nearly unstoppable on runs where he found a crease in the middle of the field. It was far more than just speed that helped him find the lanes, as Martell showed a level of agility fans have been itching to see. At a quick glance, Burrow seemed to be the most impressive quarterback, but it was hard to ignore the obvious big-play ability of Haskins. Much like it's been all spring, there is little to no clarity in the race to be the starter for the Buckeyes.

Haskins was pressed a little about his consistency in the passing game after failing to complete 50 percent of his passes. While the fact that he threw more than a few passes well out of reach of receivers down the field might be cause for some concern, he feels as though his deep-throw ability will wind up being more of a benefit than a hindrance.

"I feel like because I have a big arm I throw a lot of deep passes in the game," Haskins said. "But I feel like I do a great job throwing all over the game, whether it's intermediate or it's short. I just feel like I can throw all over the field." Burrow showed excellent poise in the pocket, while also dropping in plenty of well-placed balls to receivers. There were a few misses here and there, but it was an extremely solid day for the player many feel is chasing Haskins for the starting role. Burrow said he thought much of the output for himself and the Buckeyes was "sloppy," but did note how much he feels improved with spring ball coming to a close. "I think this was the best off-season I've had since I've been here," he said. "Including last fall, last spring, all of it. I took a big step this last spring." While Meyer says there's no clear leader, Burrow certainly made things interesting with his work over the course of spring practice and in the yearly scrimmage. But, it's hard to deny the arm talent of Haskins, who still put on a solid performance Saturday. Even Martell had plenty to be happy with, although it was more thanks to his legs than his arm.