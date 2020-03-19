COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ryan Day announced after the 2019 season concluded that offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson would have more playcalling opportunities in 2020 after an explosive Ohio State offense dominated the country last year.

While the increased playcalling may be new to Wilson with the Buckeyes, his years of experience at Indiana have prepared him for this opportunity to call plays on the highest stage.

The Hoosiers improved almost every year in a variety of offensive statistics while Wilson was the head coach from 2010 to 2016, including a jump from 80th in passing to 19th in passing yards in just his second season with Indiana.

Additionally, in 2015, the Hoosiers ranked Top 15 in total offense per game and received their first bowl invite since 2007.

With Day's ascension through the ranks at Ohio State, Wilson hasn't been the lead caller with the Buckeyes despite his years of experience with Indiana, but he's okay with what his role has been working side-by-side with Day.

"I think me being older, I have a little bit more maturity," Wilson said during spring practice interviews. "I didn't take it selfish, like it wasn't about me, it was about the group."