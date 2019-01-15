COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State gave up more plays of 70 yards or more in 2018 than in all other seasons combined during coach Urban Meyer's tenure. Teams averaged 4.6 yards a carry against the Silver Bullets, the first time since 1989 that number crept above four.

Neither of those facts points to good linebacker play.

"The biggest thing that stands out is the long runs," former-Ohio State coach Greg Schiano said in evaluating the season. "In this day and age, people are going to hit passes, and that's something you live with. Can't have too many of them, but we have not -- I've never had long runs like this in my career."