COLUMBUS, Ohio- With all of the moving parts at the linebacker position, with Chris Worley and Jerome Baker off to the NFL, there was one constant going into the 2018 season: Tuf Borland. Taking over for Worley in the middle when he was out with a foot injury, the Bolingbrook, Illinois native finished the season with 58 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss including a sack.

With the other two spots up for grabs on either side of him, Borland’s spot at middle linebacker was set in stone heading into the start of the 2018 season. That was until the injury. During spring camp, Borland suffered an Achilles injury, which will keep him on the sideline for the remainder of spring and summer.

However, even after the untimely diagnosis, players and coaches agree that Borland will still make a contribution during the 2018 season.

“We really do believe that we will have him for next season,” Ohio State linebackers coach Bill Davis said. “Knowing Tuf Borland, he will be back sooner than most people would be back.”

Even with Borland not on the field with the linebackers, he is still making an impact on the position room. Linebacker Malik Harrison said that the redshirt sophomore is still in the position room, watching film and watching practice with his teammates.

Borland is even taking the time to help the player that is taking many of his first-team reps during the spring.

“Tuf’s one of the greatest guys I know,” linebacker Justin Hilliard said. “He’s out here in a golf cart pushing us, helping us getting the right reads and things like that. It’s such a tight-knit unit that we’re going to no matter what push each other to be the best.”

Hilliard knows what Borland is going through. He missed much of his first two seasons with separate biceps injuries. Even with a chance to show what he can do at middle linebacker, Hilliard empathizes with Borland and what he is going through.

“Whenever you see a guy going down, you feel just as bad,” Hilliard said. “Especially me, I know exactly how that feels having torn three biceps here and being in the rehab room all spring. I definitely know how he feels. I mean, I know the opportunity that I have, but at the same time I feel for him.”

As linebackers like Hilliard and Baron Browning are preparing for extended looks at linebacker spots heading into fall camp, working on what it takes to be a successful middle linebacker, Borland has just been taking it day-by-day.

Hilliard has been helping him along, giving him words of encouragement all throughout his rehab process. However, he said that Borland is in a good mental state despite his injury.

“He’s been staying really strong though,” Hilliard said. “A lot better than some of the times that I’ve been through.”

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer knows Borland. He knows how tough he is. Even with feeling comfortable with whoever takes the spot in his absence, Meyer feels confident that Borland will be back sooner rather than later.

“The normal guy takes longer than a guy like him,” Meyer said. “So we're anticipating September.”