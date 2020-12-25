BuckeyeGrove - Liddell's return to action the perfect holiday gift for Ohio State

Liddell's return to action the perfect holiday gift for Ohio State
The full-time return of E.J. Liddell to the hardwood this week was some kind of Christmas miracle.
After being ruled out indefinitely on Dec. 11 with a non-COVID illness (that eventually turned out to be mono), Ohio State’s sophomore forward had no idea when he would play next.
He ended up missing just one game.
Liddell’s speedy recovery lined up perfectly with both the holiday season and his team’s first step into the bloodbath that is Big Ten basketball.
Make no mistake about it-- Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes wouldn’t have pulled off their miraculous comeback win over Rutgers without 30 huge minutes from Liddell.
“I think for us to have a good year-- it’ll be different guys at different moments that step up-- but he’s gonna be a guy that-- he’s just really gifted in different spots along the floor in terms of presenting matchup issues,” Holtmann said on Wednesday.
It wasn’t the prettiest start for Liddell. The sophomore missed his first four shots of the evening and appeared to be rushing attempts he’d normally knock down.
His head coach wasn’t concerned.
Holtmann knew the importance of Liddell and had complete faith in his go-to scorer.
“I’m not going away from that kid. I’m not going away from E.J. Liddell, that’s for sure,” Holtmann said. “He’s a gifted offensive player; he has taken some real strides in other areas. But 0-for-5, 0-for-6, 0-for-8-- we’re not going away from that kid.”
Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/eGTvd17Jab— Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) December 24, 2020
It certainly paid off. With Rutgers facing a serious size disadvantage in the second frame, Liddell went to work, scoring 13 second half points while missing just one attempt from the field.
Through seven games this season, Holtmann has made a clear effort to give his most gifted post-scorer the ability to attack from a variety of spaces on the court.
“He’s a willing passer. He’s an unselfish kid,” Holtmann said. “We’ve kind of built how we wanna play, certainly when we play through the interior, with him at the forefront of our minds and he’s really embraced it. We’ve had a lot of confidence in him.”
The end result against Rutgers was Liddell’s first-career 20-point game and Ohio State’s first top-25 win of the young season.
There were undoubtedly flashes of brilliance late last season, but for the most part, Liddell went through the normal aches and pains of being a freshman in one of the best conferences in the country.
Entering year No. 2 in Columbus, the expectations were certainly for him to take a step forward, but few expected Liddell to look this comfortable this early in the season-- especially after a bout with a notoriously tough illness.
Holtmann said it came down to the sophomore’s work ethic in the midst of a very unusual summer.
“I think we realized in the off-season that when you look at our team, that he was gonna be a focal point for us on the offensive end,” Holtmann said. “He had a good off-season. He had a good summer, despite all that was going on.”
This version of the basketball Buckeyes has a chance to become something special.
Much of that is thanks to their soft-spoken, sophomore forward.
“I’m very thankful that my coaches trust me and my teammates trust me to be in that situation,” Liddell said. “I’m just thankful for everything they’re doing for me, and me going out there and gaining trust every day in practice is helping with that a lot.”
E.J. Liddell is the gift that has only just begun giving.
Having him healthy for the holidays was the perfect present for a surging Ohio State team.
“Because he’s older, and a sophomore, and he played a lot last year, he’s thinking less, reacting more, and he’s a really good player,” Holtmann said.