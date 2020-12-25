BuckeyeGrove - Liddell's return to action the perfect holiday gift for Ohio State

The full-time return of E.J. Liddell to the hardwood this week was some kind of Christmas miracle.

After being ruled out indefinitely on Dec. 11 with a non-COVID illness (that eventually turned out to be mono), Ohio State’s sophomore forward had no idea when he would play next.

He ended up missing just one game.

Liddell’s speedy recovery lined up perfectly with both the holiday season and his team’s first step into the bloodbath that is Big Ten basketball.

Make no mistake about it-- Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes wouldn’t have pulled off their miraculous comeback win over Rutgers without 30 huge minutes from Liddell.



“I think for us to have a good year-- it’ll be different guys at different moments that step up-- but he’s gonna be a guy that-- he’s just really gifted in different spots along the floor in terms of presenting matchup issues,” Holtmann said on Wednesday.

It wasn’t the prettiest start for Liddell. The sophomore missed his first four shots of the evening and appeared to be rushing attempts he’d normally knock down.

His head coach wasn’t concerned.



Holtmann knew the importance of Liddell and had complete faith in his go-to scorer.

“I’m not going away from that kid. I’m not going away from E.J. Liddell, that’s for sure,” Holtmann said. “He’s a gifted offensive player; he has taken some real strides in other areas. But 0-for-5, 0-for-6, 0-for-8-- we’re not going away from that kid.”