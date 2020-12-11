BuckeyeGrove - Liddell out indefinitely with non-COVID related illness

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell has gotten out to a red-hot start to the 2020-21 season, but the sophomore's progress will temporarily be halted.

Liddell will be out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19 related illness, according to a release from the program on Friday.

“I’m really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said in the release. “He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff.”

Through four games this year, Liddell is leading the Buckeyes in both scoring and rebounding at 15.5 points per game and 7.5 boards.

This past Tuesday, Liddell boosted the Buckeyes to win over Notre Dame in the team's first road test of the season, scoring 17 of his career-high 19 points in the second half. Liddell hit a clutch bucket with 50 seconds remaining that stretched the Ohio State lead to five in a razor-thin contest.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Cleveland State at home on Sunday before beginning their Big Ten slate against Purdue next Wednesday.