BuckeyeGrove - Liddell has career day in return to Illinois

It’s fair to say E.J. Liddell enjoys playing basketball in Illinois.

In his final two seasons at Belleville West High School, Liddell captured a pair of state titles and became the second player ever to win back-to-back Illinois Mr. Basketball awards.

The Prairie State party didn’t end after the 6-foot-7 forward chose to take his talents to Columbus, though-- he posted season-highs in points and rebounds in his first matchup with Illinois as a freshman.

“We’ve only played them a couple times in his short career here, but obviously it’s his home state," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said following the game. "He’s a young man that has come back here, and obviously played well on Senior Night. We played them last year on Senior Night and we was fantastic.”

Saturday afternoon in Champaign provided much of the same.

Liddell had his own personal homecoming celebration against No. 14 Illinois, scoring 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting, snatching seven rebounds, and making a career-high four 3-pointers in Ohio State’s 87-81 victory.

“It’s my home state school, but that’s not what motivated me today. It was my teammates," Liddell said. "I felt like I needed to do more to help us win today. I didn’t really have the best game against Northwestern, and that’s why they stayed in it most of the time, but I felt like today I just gave everything I could for my teammates.”

After a season-low six points on Wednesday night in that Northwestern game, the Buckeyes needed a fast start from their sophomore forward against an oversized, physical Illinois team.

He came through, making three shots from downtown and scoring 13 points in the game’s first 11 minutes before sitting out a large chunk of the first half with foul trouble.

The Buckeyes’ 43-28 halftime lead was thanks in large part to Liddell’s uncharacteristic efficiency from beyond the arc.

The sophomore entered Saturday with eight made 3-pointers to his name at Ohio State before his career-high outburst from outside against Illinois.