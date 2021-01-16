BuckeyeGrove - Liddell has career day in return to Illinois

Liddell has career day in return to Illinois
It’s fair to say E.J. Liddell enjoys playing basketball in Illinois.
In his final two seasons at Belleville West High School, Liddell captured a pair of state titles and became the second player ever to win back-to-back Illinois Mr. Basketball awards.
The Prairie State party didn’t end after the 6-foot-7 forward chose to take his talents to Columbus, though-- he posted season-highs in points and rebounds in his first matchup with Illinois as a freshman.
“We’ve only played them a couple times in his short career here, but obviously it’s his home state," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said following the game. "He’s a young man that has come back here, and obviously played well on Senior Night. We played them last year on Senior Night and we was fantastic.”
Saturday afternoon in Champaign provided much of the same.
Liddell had his own personal homecoming celebration against No. 14 Illinois, scoring 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting, snatching seven rebounds, and making a career-high four 3-pointers in Ohio State’s 87-81 victory.
“It’s my home state school, but that’s not what motivated me today. It was my teammates," Liddell said. "I felt like I needed to do more to help us win today. I didn’t really have the best game against Northwestern, and that’s why they stayed in it most of the time, but I felt like today I just gave everything I could for my teammates.”
After a season-low six points on Wednesday night in that Northwestern game, the Buckeyes needed a fast start from their sophomore forward against an oversized, physical Illinois team.
He came through, making three shots from downtown and scoring 13 points in the game’s first 11 minutes before sitting out a large chunk of the first half with foul trouble.
The Buckeyes’ 43-28 halftime lead was thanks in large part to Liddell’s uncharacteristic efficiency from beyond the arc.
The sophomore entered Saturday with eight made 3-pointers to his name at Ohio State before his career-high outburst from outside against Illinois.
E.J. Liddell is on a mission 😮@OhioStateHoops trying to hold off No. 14 Illinois in Champaign: pic.twitter.com/DjuglpiJFA— Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 16, 2021
He made sure to pay his respects to Kobe Bryant before every attempt-- as has been the tradition all season long.
“Oh my goodness," Liddell said when asked about his inner-"Kobe" shouts. "Probably all 16 times I shot it, honestly.”
His newfound touch from the top of the key was deadly against Illini bruiser Kofi Cockburn, who was hesitant to defend the perimeter for much of the afternoon.
“Kofi is a massive dude. He gets his position well, he’s really good," Liddell said. "I felt like if I hit a 3, he was gonna have to come out and it was gonna open more stuff for Kyle Young to get some more post touches.”
Liddell's contributions on the inside were even bigger.
Last weekend, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell made the assertion that the Buckeyes were the most physical team in the conference. A large part of that claim can be attributed to Liddell.
When this game took a (very) physical turn in the second half, Liddell was more than prepared to battle on the inside with Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, drawing fouls and finishing on the inside.
As things became uglier and uglier under the basket, Ohio State matched Illinois punch-for-punch, led by Liddell, who let Illinois hear about each made basket and aggressive rebound in traffic.
Without a point guard, Holtmann turned to his sophomore forward to share the ball-handling load. Liddell was prepared, recording zero turnovers and providing a steady hand against the second-half pressure of the Illini.
He truly did everything Ohio State asked of him.
“He’s gotta take good shots," Holtmann said. "He’s gotta stay aggressive. He’s gotta stay aggressive-- even if he misses some open looks, he’s gotta stay aggressive."
Though not an Ohioan by birth, Liddell was certainly the most important Buckeye on the court in his return home on Saturday.