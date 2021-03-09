BuckeyeGrove - Liddell earns First Team All-Big Ten nod, Washington named to third team

Liddell, who leads the team in scoring and rebounding with averages of 16.0 points and 6.5 boards per game, was named First Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches and earned second team honors from the Big Ten media. Liddell was also named to the AP's All-Big Ten first team on Tuesday.

Washington, who is second on the Buckeye roster with 15.3 points per game, was named Third Team All-Big Ten by both the conference coaches and media. The junior closed out the regular season as the No. 10 scorer in the Big Ten, and his 2.7 3-point field goals per game are the most in the conference.

Liddell finished the regular season seventh in the conference in scoring and No. 11 in rebounding.

Iowa center Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, and Maryland senior guard Darryl Morsell won the conference's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was awarded the honor of Big Ten Coach of the Year, and Howard's star center Hunter Dickinson earned the distinction of Freshman of the Year in the conference.

Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo was named the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year.

Garza and Dickinson were each first team selections by the media, but Dickinson was left off the coaches ballot.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu, as well as Purdue forward Trevion Williams and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, all earned first team distinctions on one list or the other.

No Buckeyes appeared on the All-Big Ten honorable mention list, nor the All-Freshman or All-Defensive teams.