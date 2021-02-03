BuckeyeGrove - 'Just be E.J.:' Iowa's Luka Garza to be Liddell's toughest matchup yet

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It's not quite David versus Goliath, but it's pretty close. Buckeyes sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and Iowa senior forward Luka Garza have met before. Last year in Iowa City, the two matched up at times as Liddell scored a then-career high 17 points while Garza went on to score 24. This time, the two lead their respective programs into a top-10 matchup, and No. 7 Ohio State's head coach Chris Holtmann said Liddell gave the team a lift after finding and attacking holes leading to shots a season ago. "I just want him to be E.J.," Holtmann said. "Keeping him on the floor, keeping him out of foul trouble. They rotate a lot of bodies, so I think our depth is going to be important for us as well." MORE: Stats show OSU has fared better vs. Garza than all but one Big Ten team

Matchup breakdown: Luka Garza vs. E.J. Liddell Player Size PPG REB/G Blocks Steals Luka Garza 6-foot-11, 265 lbs. 26.5 8.8 29 8 E.J. Liddell 6-foot-7, 240 lbs. 15.3 6.9 19 14

While Liddell and Ohio State have played against the likes of Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers, Minnesota's Liam Robbins, and Purdue's Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, Garza is nearly a breed of his own. Garza was named a consensus First Team All-American and Big Ten Men's Basketball Player of the Year a season ago. He's progressively averaged double-digit scoring each of his four seasons at the collegiate level in addition to shooting 55% from the field. Holtmann related Garza to former North Carolina forward Tyler Hansbrough, who earned the John R. Wooden Award for most outstanding male collegiate basketball player in 2008. "You’re not gonna completely neutralize him," Holtmann said. "He’s just too good, and they do too good of a job getting him the ball in positions. You got to make him work, you got to try to make it difficult for him." Garza's imposing frame makes him a force to be reckoned with down low on both ends of the court, and Liddell hasn't been afraid to foul having been called for at least three in six of his last eight games. Not to be outdone, Liddell has also been an incredible streak of late. He's reached at least 20 points in four of his last five games and double-digits in all but three this season. Following the 83-79 win against Penn State on Jan. 27, Liddell offered insight into his defensive mindset. "I felt like I was more of a vocal leader on the defensive end and that helped on the offensive end," Liddell said. "If I'm there, I'm gonna try my hardest to swing, get in his vision, to miss it." RELATED: Sotos to have season-ending shoulder surgery

This is going to be fun 🍿



