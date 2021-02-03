BuckeyeGrove - 'Just be E.J.:' Iowa's Luka Garza to be Liddell's toughest matchup yet

'Just be E.J.:' Iowa's Luka Garza to be Liddell's toughest matchup yet
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It's not quite David versus Goliath, but it's pretty close.
Buckeyes sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and Iowa senior forward Luka Garza have met before. Last year in Iowa City, the two matched up at times as Liddell scored a then-career high 17 points while Garza went on to score 24.
This time, the two lead their respective programs into a top-10 matchup, and No. 7 Ohio State's head coach Chris Holtmann said Liddell gave the team a lift after finding and attacking holes leading to shots a season ago.
"I just want him to be E.J.," Holtmann said. "Keeping him on the floor, keeping him out of foul trouble. They rotate a lot of bodies, so I think our depth is going to be important for us as well."
|Player
|Size
|PPG
|REB/G
|Blocks
|Steals
|
Luka Garza
|
6-foot-11, 265 lbs.
|
26.5
|
8.8
|
29
|
8
|
E.J. Liddell
|
6-foot-7, 240 lbs.
|
15.3
|
6.9
|
19
|
14
While Liddell and Ohio State have played against the likes of Illinois' Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers, Minnesota's Liam Robbins, and Purdue's Zach Edey and Trevion Williams, Garza is nearly a breed of his own.
Garza was named a consensus First Team All-American and Big Ten Men's Basketball Player of the Year a season ago. He's progressively averaged double-digit scoring each of his four seasons at the collegiate level in addition to shooting 55% from the field.
Holtmann related Garza to former North Carolina forward Tyler Hansbrough, who earned the John R. Wooden Award for most outstanding male collegiate basketball player in 2008.
"You’re not gonna completely neutralize him," Holtmann said. "He’s just too good, and they do too good of a job getting him the ball in positions. You got to make him work, you got to try to make it difficult for him."
Garza's imposing frame makes him a force to be reckoned with down low on both ends of the court, and Liddell hasn't been afraid to foul having been called for at least three in six of his last eight games.
Not to be outdone, Liddell has also been an incredible streak of late. He's reached at least 20 points in four of his last five games and double-digits in all but three this season.
Following the 83-79 win against Penn State on Jan. 27, Liddell offered insight into his defensive mindset.
"I felt like I was more of a vocal leader on the defensive end and that helped on the offensive end," Liddell said. "If I'm there, I'm gonna try my hardest to swing, get in his vision, to miss it."
Not only does Garza offer a challenge offensively, but three Hawkeyes are averaging double-digit points and four starters are shooting above 44% from the floor. No. 8 Iowa's 89.4 points per-game ranks as the best in the Big Ten and second in the NCAA.
"He’s the best collection of offensive skill and physicality of any big I’ve ever coached against. His motor is unparalleled,” Holtmann said. "I think in a lot of ways this is the best offensive team I’ve ever coached against; they just have a tremendous skill and ability."
Holtmann said the Buckeyes have used their lack of size compared to other Big Ten programs to their advantage, specifically in exploiting players' versatility such as with redshirt-junior Justice Sueing and even Liddell in some cases, like 3-point shooting.
Ohio State will look to extract every ounce of ability to stop Garza and Iowa from overmatching them offensively and defensively, and if Liddell can channel defense from last season's matchup in which he made two blocks, the Buckeyes may be in for a good contest.
“The biggest thing for us right now is us getting better and improving every day," Holtmann said. "This is the most challenging closing stretch that I’ve been a part of certainly in our four years here. Every one of our guys that have gotten better has to continue to get better as we wind down the season."
Thursday's showdown between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes presents a card full of matchups, and Liddell against Garza serves as the main event.
"We're looking forward to the challenge, it'll be a great one," Holtmann said. "We'll need to play as well as we've played all year."