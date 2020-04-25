Ohio State's four-year long snapper Liam McCullough has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders according to a report from Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch.

McCullough, a native of Columbus, Ohio, was considered one of the best long snappers in the country out of high school and was only the second long snapper in Ohio State history to receive a scholarship offer out of high school, joining Bryce Haynes. He also had offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State and Kentucky.

McCullough started all but one game at long snapper for Ohio State since 2016, with the lone missed game coming against Oklahoma in 2016.

Long snapping is somewhat of a forgotten art, and attention is given to long snappers more often for their mistakes than their success, but McCullough had no trouble with the snaps, delivered perfect long snaps in 54 of the 55 games he played in as a Buckeye.

He was Academic All-Big Ten in all four seasons with the Buckeyes and was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2019, given to the top long snapper in the nation.

Additionally, McCullough became known for his t-shirts on the first day of fall camp where he would sport a t-shirt with a photograph of himself from the previous year's fall camp, eventually culminating in his senior year where his t-shirt went three photographs deep.

McCullough's younger brother, Roen McCullough, also plays for the Buckeyes and is expected to compete to start in place of his brother in 2020.