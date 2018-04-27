Tyquan Lewis is the latest member of the Ohio State Buckeyes to hear his name called at the 2018 NFL Draft in Dallas. The Tarboro (N.C.) native was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round with the No. 64 overall pick.

Lewis was part of Ohio State's deep rotation at defensive end last season, but Lewis has been putting up numbers throughout his entire Ohio State career, a career that spanned 44 games. During this games Lewis racked up 23.5 sacks and 37 tackles for loss as well as forcing five fumbles.

There were expectations that Lewis would hear his name called last year after the 2016 season, but the Ohio State defensive lineman shocked many by announcing that he was coming back for a final season. While the Buckeyes came up a little short on their team goals, Lewis has a solid senior season in the scarlet and gray.

In 2017, Lewis was named First-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media, the second time he accomplished that (2016) and Lewis leaves Ohio State in the top-five all-time in sacks. In 2015, Lewis had more sacks for the Buckeyes than former No. 3 overall pick Joey Bosa did.

By the time that the 2018 draft is completed, the Buckeyes should have three defensive ends selected in the draft with Sam Hubbard and Jalyn Holmes joining Lewis.

Lewis will join a Colts defensive line that recorded 25 sacks last season, second-least in the league. Indianapolis will open the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 9.