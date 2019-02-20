COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Many successful coaches say a key to long-term program success is establishing a winning culture.

To achieve long-term success against Michigan (7-0), coach Urban Meyer built a culture respecting the rivalry. Offseason workouts dedicated to the Wolverines. Banning the word "Michigan" in the locker room. Crossing out Ms all over the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Culture is something recruits are integrated into from day one, in most successful programs. Ohio State's new arrivals are already indoctrinated with a belief that "The Game" means more.