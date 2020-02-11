News More News
Leroux seeing immediate results from all the hard work

Trey Leroux has already seen a transformation in his short time within the Ohio State program
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
Publisher
@kevin_noon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With 14 mid-year enrollees, it is easy to lose track of everyone who is already on campus going through their first winter workouts with the Buckeyes. For Norwalk (Ohio) offensive lineman Trey Leroux, he certainly does not get lost when he walks into a room and while he may be the biggest name enrollee on campus in this group, he is taking it all in stride as he is working just as hard as anyone to be ready when his name is called.

As a recruit, Leroux was listed at 317 pounds but when he got to Ohio State, he was in the 360-pound ballpark, something that the staff quickly went to work on along with Leroux.

