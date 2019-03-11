Ohio State has added another piece to its 2020 offensive line class with the addition of Norwalk (Ohio) tackle Trey Leroux. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound prospect wasted little time contemplating his offer from the Buckeyes. After visiting for spring practice on Friday, Leroux joined the fray just three days after getting the offer from his home state school.

The three-star prospect had picked up Power Five offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and West Virginia, among others, before landing the Ohio State offer on Friday. Leroux camped with the Buckeyes over the summer and has been on the radar for more than a year now.

An improved physique, coupled with junior film prompted the offer from Ohio State. Leroux is rated the No. 38 prospect in Ohio's class of 2020 and gives Ohio State another addition to the O-Line room, which is perhaps the biggest focus of the 2020 class.

Leroux is the fourth offensive line commit for Ohio State in the 2020 class and the third from the state of Ohio joining Cincinnati St. Xavier tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and Cincinnati Elder guard Jakob James.

