BuckeyeGrove - LeMaster hoping to see Ohio State soon

HILLIARD, Ohio – There was football in the air in Central Ohio over the weekend with the SDU Invite Only Showcase taking place at the Bo Jackson Elite Sports Complex as talent from across the state took part with training and the highlight of any camp, a spirited round of one-on-ones.

Washington Court House (Ohio) tight end Tanner LeMaster already has double-digit offers as a member of the class of 2023 but is not resting on the fact that he is becoming a national recruit as programs from outside of the region already have taken notice of his abilities.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder used Sunday’s event to take inventory of where he is at and what he needs to work on with two years of high school football left to play.

“It felt really good, I feel like some of my training is really working,” LeMaster said. “I am getting stronger, but I still have got to get faster, quicker feet, just have got to figure out stuff that I need to work on for the future.”

Offers have flooded in from schools in the MAC as well as Marshall, but schools like Central Florida, Kansas, Tulane and Utah State have all gotten on board as well to make up LeMaster’s growing offer list.

Obviously recruiting has been “strange” over the course of the last year with no visits, but for players like the talented tight end, it is just a matter of adapting to what is allowed and hoping for things to return to normal soon.

“It is going pretty good, I get to talk to coaches on the phone, but you always want to get to schools and get to visit them in person,” LeMaster added. “Hopefully we can get to that level here soon.”

LeMaster is hoping to get the notice (and offers) of a couple of in-state schools with both Ohio State and Cincinnati being destinations that he would like to visit once things open up again. The Buckeyes have remained in contact throughout.

“They want to get me to camp this summer, get me there with a few quarterbacks and just go through a workout,” LeMaster said. “That and also show me the campus.”

The in-state star has been in touch with Kevin Wilson on the staff and feels that the growing relationship is going well as LeMaster starts to focus on the pivotal decision of where he will want to play his college football.

“(They are) just trying to get to know me, get to know what I do outside of football and get to know my family and stuff like that,” LeMaster said.

Of course, the hope is that leads to an offer. The Buckeyes already have four offers to class of 2023 tight ends out there but none of them from within the state of Ohio.

A lot can change between now and the time that LeMaster has to sign a letter of intent, but it would look good for programs with a close proximity in this one.

“Staying kind of close to home is kind of huge,” LeMaster admitted.

But he is not going to stay close to home for the sake of being close to home and much more will go into that ultimate decision.

“Education (is really important as well), if football does not work out you want to have a good degree and have a good life outside of football.” LeMaster said.