COLUMBUS, Ohio - Not only did Lejond Cavazos know Ohio State was the right school for him, but his family did too.

There were plenty of factors that drew Cavazos to become a Buckeye: proven success in the NFL for members of Ohio State's secondary, eventual openings in the secondary with no cornerbacks in the 2019 class, and preparation for his life after he leaves Ohio State all called him to wear Scarlet and Gray.

When it came down to it, however, there was a certain comfort that Cavazos' family had with Ohio State, and their delight during their visit helped turn the tides for him.

“The real-life Wednesdays and my family loving the school,” Cavazos said on National Signing Day. “This was my family’s best visit and I knew if my parents were happy, that I was happy.”