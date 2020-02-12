News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 08:16:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Lejond Cavazos knew Ohio State was the right fit for his future

Lejond Cavazos will look to live up to his name.
Lejond Cavazos will look to live up to his name. (Kevin Noon)
Braden Moles • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer
@Braden1013

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Not only did Lejond Cavazos know Ohio State was the right school for him, but his family did too.

There were plenty of factors that drew Cavazos to become a Buckeye: proven success in the NFL for members of Ohio State's secondary, eventual openings in the secondary with no cornerbacks in the 2019 class, and preparation for his life after he leaves Ohio State all called him to wear Scarlet and Gray.

When it came down to it, however, there was a certain comfort that Cavazos' family had with Ohio State, and their delight during their visit helped turn the tides for him.

“The real-life Wednesdays and my family loving the school,” Cavazos said on National Signing Day. “This was my family’s best visit and I knew if my parents were happy, that I was happy.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}