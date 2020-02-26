COLUMBUS, Ohio – Defensive backs and wide receivers are usually enemies, but Ohio State is a place where the two groups can help each other.

Lejond Cavazos is a three-star safety, but based on who he talked to before coming to Ohio State, one would assume he was a wide receiver. Cavazos will most likely see opportunities at the cornerback position, and the talented wide receivers he will go up against in practice will only help his development as a player.

“Just knowing what they could do with me, going against them every day in practice, going against guys like [Julian Fleming], Jaxon (Smith-Njigba), Gee [Scott Jr.], Mookie [Cooper] and all the guys that are already here. I wanted the best receivers to come so we could be the best DBs,” Cavazos said on why he wanted such a talented wide receiving corps to come to Ohio State.