"It was just everything that Ohio State has to offer me," Cavazos said of his commitment. "Not only the football aspect, but also my career (after football)."

Cavazos chose Ohio State over Georgia and Oregon, among many others, to give the Buckeyes their second commitment in the 2020 class.

Ohio State appears to be building some major momentum right now with its 2020 recruiting class and there is now some tangible evidence of that with the commitment of four-star defensive back Lejond Cavazos . The 6-foot-2, 192-pound prospect out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Ohio State Wednesday evening during media day at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Ohio State had an early in with the family that helped them during this recruiting process but there was still work to be done. The Buckeyes were able to get Cavazos on campus a few times for unofficial visits to continue building on those relationships. Relationships have ultimately won out in another recruiting battle.

"My relationship with the coaching staff is better than my relationship with anyone else," he continued. "Simply because my Dad and I have known some of these coaches since I was a toddler. So we just automatically had that connection."

Cavazos knows he has made an early decision here, but simply did not see the value in taking the recruiting process any further. His recent visit to Ohio State sold him on the Buckeyes.

"I just know this is the right decision for me, regardless of the timing," he said. "I don't really care about the recruiting process anymore. I have all of the offers a kid would want, therefore there's no need to entertain schools that I don't want to be at."

An outgoing kid by nature, Cavazos plans to do his part on the recruiting trail for Ohio State. He already has a primary target in mind.

"My main goal in getting somebody is wide receiver Jermaine Burton," Cavazos explained. "He was my roommate last year, but attends Marietta (Ga.). There's a lot of guys that I'm gonna go after, but I'm mainly going after him. I want him to play college ball with me and witness his success with mine."

While Cavazos begins to work on getting others to join him, he put it very bluntly when asked what he will bring to the table for the Buckeyes.

"They're getting the best corner in the nation."