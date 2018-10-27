COLUMBUS, Ohio-- With the departure of so many talented experienced players like Keita Bates-Diop, Jae'Sean Tate, Kam Williams or even Andrew Dakich, Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and the coaching staff are searching for leaders to emerge and fill the roles of the departed players.

Ohio State assistant coach Terry Johnson added that the prospect of waiting to see who steps up, whether it's a senior or freshman, is going to be interesting to see moving forward, especially with so many certainties out of the picture.

“This is a new team, and they haven’t been through the wars together yet, so a lot of that is unknown, and who gonna step up?," Johnson said. "We don’t know, we have no idea who’s gonna score more than what anybody expected of them. It’s gonna be somebody. Who? Not sure yet, but I think that’s the exciting thing about it.”

What is generating some buzz from the coaches is the skill sets of the incoming freshman and how they could maybe find their way into some games and make an impact sooner rather than later.

This young group includes the likes of Justin Ahrens, Jaedon Ledee, Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. When posed with the question that if assistant coach Mike Schrage will utilize the freshman, Schrage became intrigued with the possibility.

"That's a good question," Schrage said. "Obviously, I think a lot is going to be determined come Saturday on, when we start playing other people. I think all four have a chance to submit roles with team and I think these games early on, these scrimmages, these exhibitions are gonna tell us a lot."

These four freshman will do whatever they can to get the edge to see the floor as soon as they can, but perhaps it's how well you act off the court as well as on the court that gives you the edge when it's all said and done.

Johnson pointed out that a freshman that has impressed him and the coaching staff has been Muhammad with how well he communicates and competes with a steady and consistent pace.

“As far as a young guy, probably who I’d say has been steady throughout, it’s probably Luther Muhammad,” Johnson said. “You want guys with passion and energy about playing the game and that’s what Luther brings to us."

Moving from what are mostly uncertain commodities to proven assets, one player that is being looked at as a leader in the team as a talented senior is no doubt C.J. Jackson as he has developed into a good offensive player and a great passer of the basketball.

Schrage immediately threw his name in the conversation when asked of what experienced players could take the leadership roles of KBD, Williams and Tate, citing that they look for him to have another big year as a leader.

“C.J. Jackson for sure, as we expected, he had such a great jump last year,” Schrage said. “He’s even more secure in who he is as a player, as a person, and he’s stepped up big.”

It is a different scenario when a seasoned player comes from a different program and impacts the team immediately like Wake Forest graduate transfer Keyshawn Woods has on the Ohio State coaching staff.

Woods averaged 11.9 points per game last season with the Demon Deacons and Schrage sees him not as a vocal leader, but as a person that leads through his actions.

“Keyshawn is so good at being poised, bringing that experience” Schrage said. “The amount of times that he pulls guys and shares, and he’s an extension all of our players are an extension of our staff.”

With the 2018-19 basketball season just about to get underway, it will be interesting how this Ohio State mold itself throughout the early part of the year and who steps forward when it comes to leadership roles.