COLUMBUS, Ohio – There will not be a game until Sept. 5, but the coming months will be critical for the Buckeyes.

As Ohio State continues going through spring practice, the development of talent and intangibles could be the difference between a successful season and a letdown. Last year’s group was able to use last offseason as a leaping off point, and the brotherhood will look to follow a similar path in 2020.

“I think this time last year, when you look at Jeff Okudah and Chase Young and J.K. Dobbins, they were young players, but they had such an impact on the field they became good leaders,” Ryan Day said. “That helped them along the way and spring boarded them into leadership, and I think there will be some guys like that this spring as well.”