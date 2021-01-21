BuckeyeGrove - LB Pete Werner declares for NFL Draft

The second of Ohio State's three starting linebackers officially declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, as senior Pete Werner joined Baron Browning in making it known that he will depart from the program.

A three-year starter at Ohio State, the Indianapolis native played Sam linebacker for the Buckeyes in 2018 and '19 before switching to Will in 2020, which wound up being his most productive campaign on a per-game basis.

Despite a shortened eight-game schedule in 2020, Werner's team-leading 54 total tackles were just 10 shy of his career-high mark of 64, which he registered over a 14-game slate in 2019.

Werner earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches this season, tacking on a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles onto his statistical totals for the year.

Werner finished his Ohio State career having been a part of four Big Ten Championship-winning Buckeye teams, having tallied 185 total tackles for his career, to go along with 16 tackles for loss and four sacks.