BuckeyeGrove - LB Dallas Gant dealing with foot issue, not in Ohio State spring practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State rising-senior linebacker Dallas Gant announced Thursday that he’s dealing with a foot issue and isn’t participating in spring ball. Gant said he’ll go through a recovery process and rehabilitation, and that he’ll return by the summer. He didn't want to talk about the specifics of the injury or how he got hurt. “It’s hard, spring is a time to develop your skill set,” Gant said. “Things happen, you just got to find a different way. That means watching more film, different types of lifting, focusing on things I can focus on, developing the way that I can even though I can’t practice with my teammates. It’s tough not being able to practice, but being back by summer, I’ll be able to develop myself pretty well. It’ll just be closer to the season in that aspect.” Ohio State linebackers coach Al Washington said that while he wishes Gant could’ve had an opportunity to partake in spring football activities and workouts, he doesn’t expect his absence to be “damaging” to Gant’s development. “Dallas, he’s been here since I’ve been here. He has been one of the leaders in the room,” Washington said. “ I have a lot of confidence in Dallas. He would definitely be in the mix.” RELATED: All-22 Breakdown: Analyzing the QB room - CJ Stroud

AND: Pryor & Henderson talk friendship, RB battle: 'We compete in everything' The fourth-year linebacker out of Toledo, Ohio, played in all eight games in 2020. Gant made a season-high five tackles versus Rutgers and at Michigan State, and also made three tackles in the National Championship against No. 1 Alabama. Gant also finished with 21 tackles and a forced fumble after competing in all 14 games as a sophomore in 2019. He also played in 11 games as a freshman, but was expected to emerge in the Ohio State linebacker room after the exits of veteran upperclassmen Baron Browning and Pete Werner as well as captains Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard. “It’s evident me and the older guys now have been waiting our turn for a while,” Gant said. “It’s frustrating at times, but you know you’re playing behind great players and Buckeye greats that will be remembered forever that really set the tone for us. That really guided the way for us and now we know how to act, how to do things, and it’s a mindset that it’s our time now to prove ourselves as that linebacker core and that there won’t be a drop off between us older guys that have played for the past three or four years.”