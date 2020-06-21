BuckeyeGrove - Lawrence and Fields: the next great quarterback rivalry

There’s something about two quarterbacks at the top of a draft board that captures the imagination of the sporting masses.

Tapping into the most basic schoolyard recess selection instinct, it establishes a natural competition between two players at the same age and position that may never fully dissipate.

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are the latest pair of heralded passers slated to go first and second in next year’s draft, but by then it will be just the next installment in a succession of duels between the two in one form or another.

The current Clemson and Buckeye quarterbacks have been going after the same titles for years: Fields bested Lawrence for MVP of the 2017 Elite 11 competition, but Lawrence edged him out as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2018. Lawrence was the first to win a starting job and a national title, but Fields beat him to New York as this first to become a Heisman finalist.

The pair met last year in the Fiesta Bowl in a back-and-forth game in which both had their moments, but Lawrence once again came out on top by a hair. But something tells me that was far from their final meeting.

At this point it feels only natural that almost every season two quarterbacks are jockeying for the top spot, but it took nearly two decades of NFL drafts before two were selected consecutively with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks.