SAN ANTONIO -- When Lathan Ransom committed to Ohio State over the summer, he thought that former Buckeyes' secondary coach Jeff Hafley would be there for his first season in Columbus. Hafley took the Boston College job just days before Ransom was to sign with Ohio State. The Rivals100 product had plenty of options on the table with programs like Texas and Notre Dame, among others, still working to flip him even before the Hafley rumors.

But the four-star prospect held firm with the Buckeyes and signed during the early period in December. We caught up with Ransom at the All-American Bowl check-in down in San Antonio to get his thoughts on those final days before signing and his reasons for sticking with Ohio State, including his trust in head coach Ryan Day.



