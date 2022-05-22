Last week’s road trip through the East Coast was extremely beneficial and enlightening for us here at Scarlet and Gray Report.

We have a ton of unique stories coming your way over the next week, including features on Ohio State targets and more updates on their recruitments.

We are hitting the latter of those today as I put together a few new FutureCast predictions on Friday. As an important caveat: I was not told that any of these are imminent commitments. These are just how I see it unfolding heading into the June visits cycle: