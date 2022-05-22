Latest FutureCast predictions on three priority Ohio State targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week’s road trip through the East Coast was extremely beneficial and enlightening for us here at Scarlet and Gray Report.
We have a ton of unique stories coming your way over the next week, including features on Ohio State targets and more updates on their recruitments.
We are hitting the latter of those today as I put together a few new FutureCast predictions on Friday. As an important caveat: I was not told that any of these are imminent commitments. These are just how I see it unfolding heading into the June visits cycle:
Olaus Alinen
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news